Genesis - Land Of Confusion.

From the album: Invisible Touch.

"Land of Confusion" is a rock song written by the band Genesis for their 1986 album Invisible Touch. The song was the third track on the album and was the fourth track from the album to become a single, which reached #4 in the US and #14 in the UK in 1987. It made #8 in the Netherlands. The music was written by the band, while the lyrics were written by guitarist Mike Rutherford. The song is remembered by many Genesis fans because of its video, which featured puppets from the 1980s UK sketch show Spitting Image.