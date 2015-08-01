Curly and the Dove

I told a story yesterday in the Balloon about a curly-tailed lizard 'Curly' that lives under my dryer in our utility room off the carport. The story involved a Ring-necked dove and a peanut and all 3 being in the same space at the same time. Yesterday, Curly won and today it was the Dove. All this happening at my feet as we are a close knit group here under the Mango tree :o)

The Story - "I think I have mentioned once or twice the big male Curly Tail lizard that lives under our dryer that when I can catch him a palmetto bug or such, he is just too happy to eat it. Well this has been going on for some time and he is very used to me, he doesn't scurry away and I just wave at him when I see him. He sees that motion and knows he won't get stepped on.

Well today from the door out to the Mango tree I was shelling some peanuts and cracking the peanut for a couple of Ring neck Doves to eat. Curly was sitting on a block next to the door watching the doves at my feet. I threw out half of a peanut and the the Dove and Curly went for it.... Ha!!! Curly chased off the dove and claimed it,,, mouthed it,,, decided it was not for him and nonchalantly creepy crawled back to his throne on the block. With the next peanut,,,, same thing. He will now come running up out of the grass to my feet to see what I might have for him.

I'll have to get a picture tomorrow :o)"