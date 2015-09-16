Classic Baguettes | Recipe Review by Chef Gandolf :o)

Oui Oui Magnifique

Gandolf and I had some fun Tuesday. First of all we got to dress up and second it involved some very delicious bread. Driven by this crazy bread baking kick we have been on, blame it all on the Sriracha sauce that has affected our brains and inspired by a wonderful article by T Fargo, we found a recipe for Classic Baguettes and tried it out.

The recipe titled Classic Baguettes and Stuffed Baguettes is from the King Author Flour website.

Gandolf gives it a rating of 5 Eagles. Imagine :o)

Below are some images of our journey.

Fresh out of the oven and can be viewed full size in a new window here.

The recipe starts out with a Sponge or Poolish as the French refer to it. This is what gives this bread the distinctive flavor. Simply it is just yeast, flour and water left to ferment in this recipe for 14 hours. Note how bubbly it is after time.

The Starter or Pre-Ferment which was started the night before is shown after 12 hours. Full Size

Once the sponge is ready the rest of the ingredients are added and mixed and then kneaded. After that the dough is proofed for 3 hours, turning it over and punching it down after each hour or after doubling in size. This again allows for more fermentation of the yeast which builds the distinct flavor. A side benefit of this technique is that this recipe uses less than half of the yeast called for in other recipes using as much flower.

Ready to begin the proofing in a lightly greased bowl

Finished proofing ready to do some shaping

Preshaping and Shaping Baguettes

Here is a really good YouTube video showing the easy techniques for shaping good baguettes. Baguette Shaping with Ciril Hitz

Divided into 4 pieces and preshaped

Final shaped then placed on corn meal on baking pan. Now some bakers like to place the baguettes with the seam up and some with the seam down. Up adds a little uniqueness to the surface. Here 2 baguettes are seam up, can you spot them? Look Closer

After the final rise

Slashed with a razor to allow for expansion the baguettes were then misted with water from a spray bottle before going into the oven.

Cooled and ready to eat. Larger View

Where's the butter? Soft and Chewy interior and a very crunchy crust. Check it out

Stay tuned for the answer to What happened to that 4th piece of dough?

Update 9/16/2015 - Find out what happened to #4 here.

What happened to that 4th piece of dough? - Gandolf Comes Clean :o)