First NV Super Moon Image | Almost

By Lebowsky Sun Sep 27, 2015

First NV Super Moon Image

The clouds, make them go away!!!First image 7:43 EDT East coast of S FL.A break in the clouds, that's better at 8:20 EDTTaken at 9:08pm EDT the shadow has strated to cross the Moon. There is a thin cloud now covering the Moon.At 9:25 EDT, no cloud in this one :o)At 9:50 EDT looking great, the red is coming out in the dark side my little point and shoot hasn't picked it up yet.At 10:23 EDT it sure is pretty.