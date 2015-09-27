Newsvine

Lebowsky

First NV Super Moon Image | Almost

By Lebowsky
Sun Sep 27, 2015 5:08 PM
    The clouds, make them go away!!!

    First image 7:43 EDT East coast of S FL.

    A break in the clouds, that's better at 8:20 EDT

    Taken at 9:08pm EDT the shadow has strated to cross the Moon. There is a thin cloud now covering the Moon.

    At 9:25 EDT, no cloud in this one :o)

    At 9:50 EDT looking great, the red is coming out in the dark side my little point and shoot hasn't picked it up yet.

    At 10:23 EDT it sure is pretty.

