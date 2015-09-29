Hey! Florida Governor Rick Scott, Can we talk?

Miami Herald - Source

I know that back in March 2015 that...

State environmental officials ordered not to use the terms “climate change” or “global warming” in any government communications, emails, or reports. Source

Well I think it's time to really reconsider your position on global warming and get with the program. Why? Well if you continue to just bury your head in the sand down here, you'll drown! That simple.

Channel 10 News - Source

In today's news for Ft. Lauderdale and Miami here is what is going on with the unusual high tides caused by this month's full Moon. If you have a few minutes please watch the 2 video news stories below from today.

Watch Channel 10 News coverage - Las Olas flooded Tuesday due to high tides

Then we have this Channel 10 News coverage from Miami - High tides reported for second day in South Florida

Listen to what the Lady has to say about the new pumps, a feather in your cap, I think not. I just thought you should know. Ask yourself what effect this will have on the Real Estate Market down here. This Apple Cart has always had a tenuous balance but right now it is in danger of sinking. This is your chance to be part of the cure and not the problem. At the very least you could start a discussion and recognize that there is a problem.