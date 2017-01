Images are screenshots from the live launch coverage this morning provided by United Launch Alliance. http://www.ulalaunch.com/

The successful launch of the Atlas V 421 carrying the Morelos-3 mission for Mexico's Secretaria de Comunicaciones y Transportes (Ministry of Communications and Transportation) was at 6:28am EDT Oct. 2, 2015 from Space Launch Complex 41, Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Updated 5PM - 19 minute YouTube of the ULA launch has been posted by Spacevids.tv

Launch of Morelos-3 on Atlas V Rocket from Cape Canaveral