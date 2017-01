Just For Fun here is a visual of How the planets and moon seemed to line up Sunday morning when the image was taken. This is a Top View of our Solar System from the same time as the image above. Standing on Earth and looking out into space, the Green line represents our horizon and the Grey line represents the Top of the 1st image above. We have about a 40° Field of View up and down in the image. Jupiter is separated from Venus by 12° and Jupiter is separated from the Moon by 22° in the image.

In this Solar System Top view we see from the scale that the planets are actually quite far apart, but if we rotated this view down so that we were looking at the Side view, the planets would appear to be lined up as in the image above.

Now imagine the Earth to be rotating counter clockwise in this Solar System view with the Green Horizon line getting closer and closer to the Sun. From the time of my image, the Sun would rise above the Green Horizon line in 30 minutes as the planets continued to rise in the sky :o)