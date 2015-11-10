Aurora, Meteor | Leb's Choice

Taken by Graeme Whipps on November 7, 2015 @ Aberdeenshire, Scotland
What a cracking night, dont remember seeing so many bright meteors, and the aurora wasnt to bad either. Luckily for me, the brightest meteor was due north, and I managed to catch it, whilst filming an aurora time-lapse :).
What a fantastic image that was featured on SpaceWeather.com with the following:
TAURID FIREBALL SHOWER CONTINUES: For the second week in a row, Earth is passing through a swarm of gravelly debris from Comet Encke, source of the annual Taurid meteor shower. Over the weekend Graeme Whipps observed a pebble-sized fragment of Comet Encke disintegrating over Aberdeenshire, Scotland