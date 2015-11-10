Newsvine

Lebowsky

About Gandolf is the brains of this outfit. Articles: 153 Seeds: 3 Comments: 24142 Since: Aug 2011

Aurora, Meteor | Leb's Choice

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Lebowsky View Original Article: spaceweathergallery.com/
Seeded on Tue Nov 10, 2015 6:42 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Taken by Graeme Whipps on November 7, 2015 @ Aberdeenshire, Scotland

What a cracking night, dont remember seeing so many bright meteors, and the aurora wasnt to bad either. Luckily for me, the brightest meteor was due north, and I managed to catch it, whilst filming an aurora time-lapse :).

What a fantastic image that was featured on SpaceWeather.com with the following:

TAURID FIREBALL SHOWER CONTINUES: For the second week in a row, Earth is passing through a swarm of gravelly debris from Comet Encke, source of the annual Taurid meteor shower. Over the weekend Graeme Whipps observed a pebble-sized fragment of Comet Encke disintegrating over Aberdeenshire, Scotland

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor