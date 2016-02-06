Mardi Gras New Orleans 2016 - Party and Live Cams

Didn't get a chance to go to Mardi Gras this year? Ha neither did I but that won't stop me from taking a peek at some of the festivities going on. Come join us by checking out some of the live feeds from New Orleans that are provided below. Let the NV 2016 Mardi Gras Party Begin :o)

Bourbon Street - I think y'all will like this first view from EarthCam.com at the intersection of Bourbon Street and St. Peter Street just outside of the world famous Cat's Meow Karaoke Bar. If you were with me last year, notice that there are many NEW live feeds this year. Also the live feed now has very good zoom and pan controls. Don't hesitate to look around. Image source: screen capture

Tropical Isle - New this year are some great Stage Cams with live music almost constantly. This link can be found as one of the views from the above link and is labeled Stage Cam. Image source: screen capture

Bayou Club - Here is another stage view this time from the Bayou Club. This is also found on the views available from the first link above. Again this time of year the music is pretty much non stop. Check often to see a wide variety of talent. Image source: screen capture

Additional Live Cam Sources - Here are some sources for additional Live Cams and the Parade Scedule. Some are just weather cameras but of interest would be any Parade Cams which would only be live during a particular parade. There are no shortages of parades this week in New Orleans as many different groups sponsor them.

New Orleans Mardi Gras Live Cams - http://neworleanswebsites.com/cat/tr/mg/mgc/mgc.html

NOLA.com Live - http://www.nola.com/live/

Mardi Gras Parade & Streetcar Cam - http://www.nola.com/paradecam/

2016 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule - http://www.mardigrasneworleans.com/schedule.html

Enjoy and feel free to search out your own links and share them with us in the discussions below. :o)