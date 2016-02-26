Invitation for Nation Admins to Test Comment Deletion - Does It Still Stop Tracking?

The Problem was: Deleting a comment also stopped the tracking in a discussion.

From a Support discussion on the matter I have just been informed that the problem should be resolved.

I plan on testing this here and you are welcome to join the testing. I will make some comments and delete them in the ONV nation and with the help of other members commenting I should see whether or not I can keep tracking the discussion pretty quickly :o)

Nation Admins: Please feel free to try this here in your Nations.

Testing Results

The immediate problem has been fixed. Comment deletion no longer stops the tracking of that discussion as of sometime Friday 2/26/2016.

The fix does not automatically restart the tracking of discussions with comment deletions made prior to Friday.

New comments in a discussion where the tracking was stopped by a comment deletion do not restart the tracking in that discussion.

I am experiencing an increase in the aggravating problem of tracking back to previously viewed comments over and over again.

Site Suggestion – Create a “Follow” button to Start and or Restart the tracking of an article/seed and or specific “Stop Tracking” discussions.

Leb