Leb and Effie's Big Screen

Comments Off !

CRS-10 MISSION - This is a replay of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch with the Dragon spacecraft to low-Earth orbit to deliver critical cargo to the International Space Station for NASA. The launch was on Sunday, February 19 at 9:39:00 a.m. EST. There is a discussion on Effie's Balloon article here :o)

SpaceX is targeting a late morning launch of its tenth Commercial Resupply Services mission (CRS-10) from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA&amp;rsquo;s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The instantaneous launch window is on Saturday, February 18 at 2:39 p.m. UTC / 9:39 a.m. EST. Dragon will separate from Falcon 9&amp;rsquo;s second stage about 10 minutes after liftoff and attach to the station roughly two days later.

The CRS-10 mission will be SpaceX&amp;rsquo;s first launch from historic LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center. Following stage separation, the first stage of Falcon 9 will attempt to land at SpaceX&amp;rsquo;s Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.