Republicans of Colorado - Aren't you glad you didn't have to vote in the Presidential primaries?

I mean really with the choices available, aren't you glad that your GOP executive committee has voted to cancel the traditional presidential preference poll? ...Republicans selected national delegates through the caucus process, a move that put the election of national delegates in the hands of party insiders and activists — leaving roughly 90 percent of the more than 1 million Republican voters on the sidelines.

That process gave all the delegates to Ted Cruz. Easy Peasy right? How does it feel to have your voting rights taken away?

Non-Election Results - Colorado Republican

And for comparison - Colorado Democrate