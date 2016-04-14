NV 2016 Banned User Lists | Apr - June

June 2016 NewsVine Banned Users List
Last update: June 30, 2016
Number of 1 Month Suspensions: Number of Users Banned: Banning Totals CoH/UA Violations: Re-reg/Multiple Accounts:
12 37 11 26
This list is gleaned from Sally's and Dave's comment history. There could be other users who are banned and not commented on by the moderators that may not appear here. There is no guarantee the following list will contain all banned users.
NEWSVINE
- Dave Public Discussion #3 Sgt Cactus is banned. The phrase "filthy cunt" is misogynistic and unacceptable.
- Dave In reply to: Wild Bill 44 #3.3 This re-reg of the banned http://g-byrdland.newsvine.com is also banned.
- Dave A deleted comment from paul carlsen (#2) wished for the death of Donald Trump. paul carlsen is now banned
- Dave In reply to: Hunter 001 #1.3 This re-reg of the banned Byrdland is banned.
- Dave In reply to: William Wonk #5.6 This re-reg of the banned MVWallaWalla is banned.
- Dave In reply to: Dave #1.118 Pander_Bear is suspended a week. Pander_Bear is now banned. They registered a secondary account to get around their suspension. All future accounts will be banned as well.
- Dave In reply to: Eagle Averro #1.1 that is what the Anal Deviants want it to be,, so? Eagle Averro is banned. Their regular and continual violations of the Code of Honor shows a pattern of behavior. They are unwilling to treat others with respect.
- Dave In reply to: Dave #1.9 Earned Hillaryous a week-long suspension. This user is banned as they created a new account to avoid their suspension.
- Dave In reply to: George125 #1.32 Poor little Donnie, when all else fails, run crying to mommie. This re-reg of Hunter001 is also banned.
NBCNews.com/MSNBC.com
- Dave In reply to: Loosie LongTime #1.174 Puss!es This re-reg of "Hugh Janus" and other sophomoric account names that are of a sexual nature is again banned.
- Dave In reply to: Hillarrhoid #1.210 once they finally wake up Sally or Dave This re-reg of Bird Dog is again banned.
- Dave In reply to: Re Nash #1.24 This re-reg of Old Dude 1 was created when they were suspended a month. Both are now banned. (counted as 2 banned - Leb)
- Dave In reply to: Bear5150 #1.36 I can't respond to you as I have been threatened with banning for speaking my opinions on the election. No specifics were given just we do not like what you say. Bear5150 was suspended a month as recently as February. They received warnings since then of the following; - called their political opposition leaches - called another user by a name other than their username - accused another user of being paid by staff - accused another user of being a re-reg All were rather minor violations that would normally be just warnings or single-day suspensions. But this user seems to only adhere to the Code of Honor when threatened with banning, so they were.
- Dave In reply to: Dave #12.3 This user's response to the email was sexually explicit and hateful of homosexuals. They are now banned. (Re: yagRCBN This member is now in the stats up above in 2 categories, month suspension and banned for CoH. See #2 under Month Suspensions - Leb)
- Dave In reply to: Dick Head #1.30 Come on, stay on topic, you Troll. This re-reg of Robert Brown is banned. Robert Brown's month-long suspension is now a banning. (counted as 2 banned - Leb)
- Dave In reply to: ManFromPhilly #1.20 With any luck, you will be blessed with a child or grandchild with a drug problem. This account was created by GovtReform while they were suspended a month due to their frequent and regular personal attacks. Both accounts are now permanently banned. (counted as 2 banned - Leb)
- Dave In reply to: @FoxxDrake #6.1 Couple of Swedish F&gs. This re-reg of the previously banned Lord Foxdrake 360 and other accounts is also banned.
- Dave In reply to: Shillary blimpton #1.154 This user is banned. They are a re-reg of TC Michigan who was banned.
- Dave In reply to: Fred Trump #39.2 How many NV accounts do YOU have? This re-reg of the three-time banned Robert Brown is banned.
- Dave In reply to: owencoffin #1.6 Would you demonstrate that on yourself please? owencoffin is banned for telling another user to kill themselves.
- Dave In reply to: NASNEZABANIT #1.14 go to hell stupid f a g This user is banned. Homophobia is unacceptable. Our readers within the LGBT community should be as comfortable comment as any other member that treats others with respect.
- Dave In reply to: Amanda FL #1.21 This re-reg of Jennifer38/Tell It Like It Is is banned, just as they were.
- Dave In reply to: Dave #9.26 Chanandler Bong's response via email was "go fuck yourself." They are now banned.
- Dave In reply to: Playtex the Apoplectic #42.6 This re-reg of banned user Hugh Janus is again banned.
- Dave In reply to: Typical NBCBS #5.27 When your fellow libturds This user is a rereg of banned user Typical NBC BS. They are again banned. Their abusive content was removed.
- Dave In reply to: JFK2012 #24.4 that Cvnt Pelosi... This re-reg of banned user JFK 2112 is banned.
- Dave In reply to: Chimo.Rodriguez #3.2 The only good Muslims is a dead one. Calling for genocide is unacceptable. This user is banned.
- Dave In reply to: Jerzeydevil-13095635 #70.3 This re-reg of the banned JerseyDevil is also banned. Their content has been removed.
- Dave In reply to: Josh Beasley 143 #8.9 This re-reg of american bosco is banned.
- Dave In reply to: Barry Umenema #1.217 Birddog is again banned. Their content has been removed from the site.
- Dave In reply to: ThinkMoreDeeply #1.2 It would be cheaper and more fun to turn the border into a carnival shooting gallery. This user's previously two banned accounts were banned for racism. They are again banned.
- Dave In reply to: Arshad Sherif, M.A., M.Ed. #459 This poster is banned because their comment contains racist and sexually explicit material.
- Dave In reply to: Lakeshoreride #69.2 This re-reg of user moorsandyshore (banned for wishing death on other commenters) is banned.
- Dave In reply to: the Mad Beaver #29.3 I wish you'd shoot yourself with your own gun. the Mad Beaver is banned. Telling another user to kill themselves is not acceptable.
Month Suspensions
- Dave In reply to: Schlatouple #22.1 Nig'Bama issued his tranny As this is their first violation Schlatouple is suspended a month. Their next violation of a racist, sexist or other group slur will result in permanent banning.
- Dave In reply to: yagRCBN #12 THis sexually confused sodomite has zero military experience and is what, 30 years old? HOW EMBARASSING to AMERICA. Disgusting, sickening. This user is suspended a month. Other community members at Today.com should feel that their sexuality among consenting adult partners is not "disgusting, sickening." The slur of sodomite is unacceptable as well. We welcome political disagreement, but homophobic slurs will result in suspension and/or banning.
- Dave In reply to: Chanandler Bong #9.2 Go suck your pecker you Trumpcest victim. This homophobic sexually explicit personal attack earned Chanandler Bong a month-long suspension.
- Dave In reply to: K2-1101281 #112.8 you are in possession of an n NRA approved weapon. Please, use it on yourself and leave the rest of us out of it. Advocating for other commenters to commit suicide is reprehensible. K2-1101281 is suspended for a month.
- Dave In reply to: Samuel974 #1.71 you're just far too dumb and too bigoted to have understood his message. Address issues and arguments and refrain from making personal attacks. Since Samuel974 was suspended both a day and a week in the last two months they are now suspended for a month.
- Dave In reply to: Eyes_Wide_Open #24.7 Do you hold denis' balls when you lick his taint? Be your own man you little weasel! Address issues and arguments and refrain from making personal attacks. Eyes_Wide_Open is suspended a month due to this homophobic and sexually explicit attack.
- Dave In reply to: MVWallaWalla #2.5 Those so called "brave American patriots" were garbage and they deserved to die. MVWallaWalla is suspended a month. While they backpedaled, a bit, from this statement of death-wishing they still felt saying Since right wingers are apparently too stupid to be able to breathe or take a dump without a user manual,... Is justifiable. Neither quoted statement is acceptable on Newsvine. Maybe in a month they can discuss issues and ideas while respecting those who hold different political positions.
- Dave In reply to: jeffinohio61 #41.12 If those fags Homophobic speech is not permitted. jeffinohio61 is suspended a month.
- Dave In reply to: Scathers Ratpaw #1.8 Thats all you retard Scathers Ratpaw is suspended a month. Their regular and frequent violations of the Code of Honor are not welcome.
- Dave In reply to: Chargerlady619 #1.24 a flaming racist such as yourself Address issues and arguments and refrain from making personal attacks. Chargerlady619 is suspended a month due to the frequency of their personal attacks.
- Dave In reply to: Kornfed #1.7 you may be border line retarded Address issues and arguments and refrain from making personal attacks. Kornfed is suspended a month.
- Dave In reply to: Cvilleguy78 #27.7 If you don't think they do, you're a f**king moron. This user regularly and routinely insults other commenters. They are suspended a month.
May 2016 NewsVine Banned Users List
Last update: May 31, 2016
Number of 1 Month Suspensions: Number of Users Banned: Banning Totals CoH/UA Violations: Re-reg/Multiple Accounts:
10 30 12 18
This list is gleaned from Sally's and Dave's comment history. There could be other users who are banned and not commented on by the moderators that may not appear here. There is no guarantee the following list will contain all banned users.
NEWSVINE
- Dave In reply to: stevfrly #16.5 Damn, you people are stupid. Look at the article dates This re-reg of sam eccles is banned.
- Dave In reply to: OnlyMaineCoons4me #1.1 This re-reg of banned user RacerDoc/KayKay is banned.
- Dave In reply to: Indyorbust #1.19 But hey, bitterness and anger at losing makes people do some idiotic things. This re-reg of KayKay/RacerDoc/etc is banned.
- Dave In reply to: Don't Dream It Be It #1.30 (referring to: ilovemymaines, see #1.32) Back again with the cat theme. Yes, this version of the mainecoons version of racerdoc was banned.
- Dave In reply to: TrumpettesRdumb #3.1 Third, none of us has tried to re-register as that IS against the COH which we each read carefully when we reviewed the user agreement. This is patently false. Even if your article is to be believed, at least two residents of this supposed apartment/dorm situation registered multiple times as indicated by their IP, the name they used, their email, their interests, their posting practice. So if you are not racerdoc, you have the exact same interests they did, often times have the same name or at least initials, often use the same email stylings and are functionally caustic in the community with the same type of violations that earned racerdoc/kaykay multiple suspensions. So this account will again be banned. We will still ignore the lies sent to us via email.
- Sally In reply to: Darlene Smith-11754730 #1.2 Banned: re-reg of Elatrice and others.
- Dave In reply to: askov"uber"68 #3 yuck. Despite many warnings since their return while on probation askov"uber"68 regularly trod right along the line of acceptable behavior. On this post alone they focused on their disgust at two males kissing rather than the story. People in the LGBTQ should be as free to post on Newsvine without fear as any other community. askov"uber"68 is banned.
NBCNews.com/MSNBC.com
- Dave In reply to: Tetrapoda #1.2 time worrying about ni**ers in other cities too. This user is banned due to their racist postings.
- Dave In reply to: RickDarris #1.2 What is your pea brained liberal mind going to do? RickDarris is banned. Their regular and routine personal attacks are well beyond what should be allowed in a forum dedicated to addressing issues and arguments about the news and ideas of our times.
- Dave In reply to: Justfactsforu #1.4 What's wrong with you? Did your wife leave you? Did your mother not hold you enough? Address issues and arguments and refrain from making personal attacks. Justfactsforu is banned.
- Dave In reply to: off the hook #136.24 Give them a loaded pistol, it's a sure fix for their DISTRESS, and they can cure themselves instantly!! Advocating that people you consider having a mental illness commit suicide is unacceptable. off the hook is banned.
- Sally In reply to: bitchinbob #1.3 Your account has been banned for death wishing the POTUS.
- Dave In reply to: Ernst Rohm #1.152 ...or just mockery of the moderation of this site. This user, a re-reg of "Hugh Anus" and variants, is banned for using my image as their profile picture.
- Dave In reply to: Kate Kat-11543203 #17.3 I think it is rubbing off on white liberals, they are just as bad as blacks. This user was banned for a comment of vile racism that included the quoted line, but was not limited to that line.
- Dave In reply to: Pants Up, Don't Loot #2.8 Oh man... I forgot she was making me lunch. I was at you mom's, throwing her a bang. Tell her sorry about the ripped anus. Pants Up, Don't Loot is banned.
- Dave In reply to: Rocket Dogs #5.1 Seriously? She's black. This user is banned
- Dave In reply to: Feisty Ferret #1.269 This re-reg of TCMichigan is banned.
- Dave In reply to: JerzeeDevil #95.1 Grow up trollboy JerzeeDevil is banned. They created this account while suspended. JerzyDevil is also banned. (counted as 2 banned - Leb)
- Dave In reply to: Typical NBC BS #1.115 Ah yes, another mental midget on the left This user re-registered in order to avoid suspension. They are banned. Their accounts typicaldcbs and typicalmdbs are also banned. (counted as 3 banned - Leb)
- Dave In reply to: Rich Striker #1.4 Hopefully it will be used to put another worthless THUG out of our misery..... Wishing people dead is not acceptable. Rich Striker is banned.
- Dave In reply to: Frankie5554 #1.16 Look at his record you moron. This re-reg of fmazoolie while they were suspended for a month is banned. fmazoolie is banned. (counted as 2 banned - Leb)
- Sally In reply to: #NotHillary #3.1 Banned, re-reg of youdontsay18, also banned. (counted as 2 banned - Leb)
- Dave In reply to: Nowater4u #3.13 you @!$%#ing retards. This was one of several attacks in Nowater4u's last statement. They are banned.
- Dave In reply to: @LTJDangle #20.1 shut up you spic @!$%# This user is banned
- Dave In reply to: P3n1sNV #1.4 This re-reg of banned user "Pants Up Don't Loot" is also banned.
Month Suspensions
- Dave In reply to: GB #6.4 Die in a fire dicknose. GB is suspended a month. Political opposition should not result in wishing death on others. Above All Else, Respect Others Address issues and arguments and refrain from making personal attacks.
- Dave In reply to: Dotsie Watson #2.54 As a Black, he should rate a higher speaker's fee, since articulate ones are harder to find. This statement is a vile form of racism and therefor a violation of the Code of Honor. Since it is this user's first ever reported violation they are suspended a month.
- Dave In reply to: Plumb Wore Out #1.5 This one is of a particularly violent race. Plumb Wore Out is suspended a month for this racist statement.
- Dave In reply to: Jay V #2.12 The C U N T i Jay V is suspended a month
- Dave In reply to: JimS-459172 #2.6 You spent a lot of time jerking yourself off so maybe he didn't want to spoil it for you. JimS-459172 is suspended a month. This personal attack of a sexual nature is a violation of the Code of Honor.
- Dave In reply to: William Wonk #1.93 our kids should probably be taken away from you because you appear to be bat guano insane and straight out of the movie "Carrie". This user has a large quantity of viscous attacks deleted. They are now suspended a month.
- Dave Lord V8DR is suspended a month for death wishing.
- Dave In reply to: igknorantzrulz #1.104 A comment referring to another user as a Ford Pinto that should just be hit from behind and explode was deleted. igknorantzrulz is suspended a month.
- Dave In reply to: Robert Brown #1.6 No he isn't, you sh1t eating racist. Robert Brown is suspended a month for this violation of the Code of Honor.
- Dave In reply to: Tijuana Taxi #2.24 nor is "outing a tranny" my concern Racial, sexual, homophobic, religious and other group slurs are unacceptable. Tijuana Taxi is suspended a month.
April 2016 NewsVine Banned Users List
Last update: April 30, 2016
Number of 1 Month Suspensions: Number of Users Banned: Banning Totals CoH/UA Violations: Re-reg/Multiple Accounts:
12 16 12 4
The Fine Print: This article is a continuation of the April 2016 NewsVine Banned Users List published by Chris Alfred and the current discussion is taking place in the Water Cooler Nation on that article here. There is no guarantee the following list will contain all banned users. It is gleaned from Sally's and Dave's comment history. There could be other users who are banned and not commented on by the moderators that may not appear here.
Welcome back Sally 4/25/2016
Dave
NEWSVINE
- In reply to: sam eccles #1 When one enters into a conversation about Zionism/Israel/Jews and starts saying that there needs to be a search for a final solution after already relating one side to Hitler you've left rational argument and are acting anti-Semitic. sam eccles is banned.
- In reply to: SRV-11694668 #1.1 Obama will be farting a mixture of Ayatollah/Putin/Assad/Kim, and maybe a dozen others jizz The Spirit & Purpose of Newsvine is not "how homophobic and disgusting can my critique of the President be." There is little surprise that this comment came from a previous banned user. Byrdland is again banned.
- In reply to: kjpxxx #1.15 He [the anti-Christ] needs to be hung by the neck until dead.......the most Treasonous president this Country has ever had. This user is banned for wishing the President dead.
NBCNews.com/MSNBC.com
- In reply to: Dave #2.17 Lord Foxdrake 360 is suspended a week. Correction, this re-reg of a user that advocated setting off in a nuke in New York City as well as joking about rape is banned.
- In reply to: IBuyChinese #5.1 Exactly! Porch monkeys cannot be reasoned with. IBuyChinese is banned.
- In reply to: fzugata #3.21 I wish your mother would have aborted your sorry assss! fzugata is banned. This is not the first time they've wished others were dead.
- In reply to: EndPCBSNow #1.3 that would be hell, but . This re-reg of a multi-time banned user is banned.
- In reply to: D*ckbageater #1.174 Don't project on me Kweerbait. Hugh Janus is again banned.
- In reply to: John WV #100 Excesses of Wiemar Germany's monied Jewish minority led to the most recent holocaust Blaming the Jews for the Holocaust is a key indicator of anti-Semitism. It implies that the Jews deserved what Hitler did. Upon looking into the rest of John WV's comments they are rife with other anti-Semitic remarks. They are banned.
- In reply to: djo_34 #1.2 What's a goober? Is that the stuff that drips out of your dog's @ss after you climax? djo_34 is banned.
- In reply to: Common Sense- 4 U #51.6 Most Americans would rather have brainless people like you deported to the bottom of the ocean Death-wishing is vile. Common Sense 4U is banned.
- In reply to: kedo #1.6 You're pathetic. I'm so glad the Great Boomer Die Off is well under way. Between the personal attack and the joy taken in wanting ~75 million people to die this user is banned.
- In reply to: Dave #1.15 Address issues and arguments rather than threaten others with violence. MissyKrystal is suspended a month. This user said that they were unwilling to abide by the Code of Honor when they come back. They are now banned.
- Dave In reply to: K3JEKJ288F82 #1.30 If only you'd die of a drug overdose K3JEKJ288F82 is banned for wishing death on other users.
- Dave In reply to: moorsandyshore #25.4 I bet you will be busy shooting and killing your family members. This user is banned.
- Dave In reply to: FrankieMoonie #10.2 Maybe you can suck some D!cks This homophobic comment, a comment advocating that Democrats eat babies, a comment that all liberals are idiots, a comment that all liberals are dumbasses and other attacks were deleted. This user is banned.
Month Suspensions
- In reply to: Chuck Leipold #7.15 Chuck Leipold is suspended a month for stating that homosexuals are evil and should be outlawed.
- In reply to: MissyKrystal #1.7 Id kick your ass so fast, you would wish you were back in Nam. Address issues and arguments rather than threaten others with violence. MissyKrystal is suspended a month.
- In reply to: Bhokara #9.6 Free Gecko is a proud stupid ignorant sh1thead. Bhokara is suspended a month due to their regular and frequent violations of the Code of Honor.
- This suspension took place with 2 comments - 1) In reply to: bonos_rama #1.1 Typical behavior for those who believe in the bible Justify your bigotry or leave. 2) In reply to: Dave #1.16 Justify your bigotry or leave. This user never responded. They are now suspended a month after their regular and routine attacks on both Jews and Christians.
- In reply to: Iamliberal #1.49 stupidity as you did, dumb libturd This user committed at least four violations just today. They are serving a month-long suspension.
- In reply to: Proud German #3.6 other hand you being a fa66ot definitely makes you a c0cksucker. People of all consensual sexual orientations between adults are welcome to comment here. There is no shame in homosexual sex. Proud German is suspended a month.
- In reply to: FoghornL619 #7.1 possibly, misinformed and ignorant definitely. FoghornL619 is suspended a month due to their regular and frequent personal attacks.
- In reply to: Diamond Tiara #1.11 Since this user insisted that the statement "most Jews are racist" isn't a racist statement they will be banned a month, again. They did it in a comment, via email and now in a call out article. Followed by additional moderation - In reply to: Dave #1.12 They are also removed from all nations where they are an Admin. Their behavior is not the type that should be accepted from a supposed leader of communities.
- In reply to: cjcold #1.5 It was the Koch billions, their AFP and tea party that fought our best President tooth and nail. Seems like grounds for treason and hanging by the neck until dead, dead, dead. This is this user's first time getting caught death wishing they are suspended a month.
- In reply to: T's opinion #3.11 Sorry but no. I would explain it too you but I volunteered to clean up some shlt. If you are still looking for attention when I get back I will be more than glad to give it to you. While this is not a personal attack, it is not within the Spirit & Purpose of this site. The goal here is not "be as offensive as possible while testing the limits of moderation." T's opinion is suspended a month due to their regular, frequent and continual violations of the Code of Honor.
- In reply to: DrVinnyBoombatz #1.1 With luck She'll have a debilitating stroke and watch someone else get elected (though she's still get millions of votes) from her Hospice bed. This isn't death-wishing, but it is really close. DrVinnyBoombatz is suspended a month.
- Dave In reply to: GovtReform #1.15 You can't possibly be that fuking dumb, can you? Address issues and arguments and refrain from making personal attacks. GovtReform is suspended a month due to their frequent and regular attacks.
