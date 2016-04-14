NV 2016 Banned User Lists | Apr - June

April May June

June 2016 NewsVine Banned Users List

Last update: June 30, 2016

Number of 1 Month Suspensions: Number of Users Banned: Banning Totals CoH/UA Violations: Re-reg/Multiple Accounts:

12 37 11 26

The Fine Print: This list is gleaned from Sally's and Dave's comment history. There could be other users who are banned and not commented on by the moderators that may not appear here. There is no guarantee the following list will contain all banned users.

NEWSVINE

NBCNews.com/MSNBC.com

Month Suspensions

Join the discussion here by American Dreams of Texas.

Back To Top

May 2016 NewsVine Banned Users List

Last update: May 31, 2016

Number of 1 Month Suspensions: Number of Users Banned: Banning Totals CoH/UA Violations: Re-reg/Multiple Accounts:

10 30 12 18

The Fine Print: This list is gleaned from Sally's and Dave's comment history. There could be other users who are banned and not commented on by the moderators that may not appear here. There is no guarantee the following list will contain all banned users.

NEWSVINE

Dave In reply to: stevfrly #16.5 Damn, you people are stupid. Look at the article dates This re-reg of sam eccles is banned. Dave In reply to: OnlyMaineCoons4me #1.1 This re-reg of banned user RacerDoc/KayKay is banned. Dave In reply to: Indyorbust #1.19 But hey, bitterness and anger at losing makes people do some idiotic things. This re-reg of KayKay/RacerDoc/etc is banned. Dave In reply to: Don't Dream It Be It #1.30 (referring to: ilovemymaines, see #1.32) Back again with the cat theme. Yes, this version of the mainecoons version of racerdoc was banned. Dave In reply to: TrumpettesRdumb #3.1 Third, none of us has tried to re-register as that IS against the COH which we each read carefully when we reviewed the user agreement. This is patently false. Even if your article is to be believed, at least two residents of this supposed apartment/dorm situation registered multiple times as indicated by their IP, the name they used, their email, their interests, their posting practice. So if you are not racerdoc, you have the exact same interests they did, often times have the same name or at least initials, often use the same email stylings and are functionally caustic in the community with the same type of violations that earned racerdoc/kaykay multiple suspensions. So this account will again be banned. We will still ignore the lies sent to us via email. Sally In reply to: Darlene Smith-11754730 #1.2 Banned: re-reg of Elatrice and others. Dave In reply to: askov"uber"68 #3 yuck. Despite many warnings since their return while on probation askov"uber"68 regularly trod right along the line of acceptable behavior. On this post alone they focused on their disgust at two males kissing rather than the story. People in the LGBTQ should be as free to post on Newsvine without fear as any other community. askov"uber"68 is banned.

NBCNews.com/MSNBC.com

Month Suspensions

Join the discussion here by American Dreams of Texas.

Back To Top

April 2016 NewsVine Banned Users List

Last update: April 30, 2016

Number of 1 Month Suspensions: Number of Users Banned: Banning Totals CoH/UA Violations: Re-reg/Multiple Accounts:

12 16 12 4

The Fine Print: This article is a continuation of the April 2016 NewsVine Banned Users List published by Chris Alfred and the current discussion is taking place in the Water Cooler Nation on that article here. There is no guarantee the following list will contain all banned users. It is gleaned from Sally's and Dave's comment history. There could be other users who are banned and not commented on by the moderators that may not appear here.

Welcome back Sally 4/25/2016

Dave

NEWSVINE

In reply to: sam eccles #1 When one enters into a conversation about Zionism/Israel/Jews and starts saying that there needs to be a search for a final solution after already relating one side to Hitler you've left rational argument and are acting anti-Semitic. sam eccles is banned. In reply to: SRV-11694668 #1.1 Obama will be farting a mixture of Ayatollah/Putin/Assad/Kim, and maybe a dozen others jizz The Spirit & Purpose of Newsvine is not "how homophobic and disgusting can my critique of the President be." There is little surprise that this comment came from a previous banned user. Byrdland is again banned. In reply to: kjpxxx #1.15 He [the anti-Christ] needs to be hung by the neck until dead.......the most Treasonous president this Country has ever had. This user is banned for wishing the President dead.

NBCNews.com/MSNBC.com

Month Suspensions

There it is, the April Ban List Lebotized. Thank you Chris Alfred for providing this list in the past. Comments are closed on this article but clicking here will take you right to the Water Cooler nation where the discussion began and continues.

Back To Top