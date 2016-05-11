Tutorial: How to Link to Your Full Size Images in Articles and Picture Posts

I was playing with the wife's smart phone and shot a little video of feeding the birds under the Mango tree. Here is a still image from that video. This is nice, but full size is so much better. Here's how :o)

Peanumodium - 1 Peanut and 4 Birds. Grackle, Bluejay, Red Bellied Woodpecker, and a Ring Neck Dove.

Learn How To do this ---> View Full Size

In the NV editor I add the Image full size or even enlarged. No matter how big it actually is NV will only display it as large as the designated area allows. 640px wide in an article, 936px wide in a Picture Post. Once the image is added I can preview the article and "collect" the image's url address. This is done by right clicking on the image in the preview and choosing "Copy Image Location". (Fire Fox).

This puts the url address into my clip board where I can paste it anywhere.

This is what it copied:

http://m.static.newsvine.com/servista/imagesizer?file=lebowskyF597EC48-8D08-E2AC-0AE8-8282749139ED.jpg&width=640

This link will still only display the image in a window the same size as it is shown in the article because of the size parameter on the end of the link - "&width=640". Try this by opening the link in a new tab or window.

If I remove that parameter I will see the image full size in a window all by itself.

http://m.static.newsvine.com/servista/imagesizer?file=lebowskyF597EC48-8D08-E2AC-0AE8-8282749139ED.jpg

Try this by opening the link in a new tab or window. I can still make a link that opens in a new window with this info and use that in the article like this: View This image Full Size.

Now for the Good Part

There are 2 ways that I can associate the url address (link) to my image when I am editing the image. The first way is to put the full size image address into the "Link URL:" text box in the Edit Image window. See Below.

I did put the url address into the "Link URL: text box for this image and now the image is a link with an added Source button. both will show my original image full size.

I'm not crazy about that source button but Oh Well :o) Source

The second method of providing a link to the full size image with the image is to use html in the caption window of the Edit Image to "Build" the link. This is my preferred method and looks cleaner to me. Here is an image of the code in the caption box.

Showing the actual html code used in this caption box to create this: View Full Size

Here is a shortened version of what the "A Tag" looks like that will open the link in a new window or tab. The Bold portion is what the user would plug into this line to make a good link.

<a href="URL-Address" target="_blank">Displayed Text</a>

This line can be copied and pasted right into your next image caption. To make things easy this line could be saved in a Notepad txt file as a reference for use anytime :o)

Additional Reference: http://www.w3schools.com/tags/tag_a.asp