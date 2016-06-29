Has Anybody Else Noticed?

Bug in Post Photo Format

The images displayed in the "Post Photo" function of publishing are now only displayed as large as the images displayed in an article. This Bug showed up almost 2 weeks ago and I filed a bug report here: Displayed Images in Post Photo and Articles on June 24, 2016. This problem occurs for those of us still viewing NV on a monitor of greater than 1000 pixels wide. I'm creating this article on a laptop with a monitor resolution of 1280 x 768 pixels. Here are a couple of full sized screenshots of the new and old image display sizes for comparison. A Big Thanks to Effie for the use of her Post Photo article :o)

Viewing Effie's "Post Image" version of her wonderful ULA Atlas rocket launch image.

View Screen Shot Full Size

That is a lot smaller than what I have come to expect and here in the next image is what we used to have. I was able to correct this display by disabling the Buggy CSS.

Go ahead ask :o)

What was that Ain't no more :o)

View Full Size Screen Shot

This was probably the best improvement to this New Newsvine and now it doesn't work. To make matters worse this current Bug creates other problems in the display when the window is minimized to less than 1000 pixels wide as is shown in the image below. Notice how the image tries to expand to the " Normal" display size of 936w but control of the right page margin is lost. Try it yourself and see what happens as you make the widow smaller.

Minimized Window View (less than 1000px wide) side effect of the Bug.

View Full Size Screen Shot

I want to thank Effie for the use of her FANTASTIC image in this article. Please be sure to visit her Post Photo Article - Another Successful Rocket Launch! This is the best example of how a larger image display makes a big difference.

So,,, has anybody noticed? If you would like to add to the support discussion on this it can be found here: Displayed Images in Post Photo and Articles. Notice too that this bug also affects the image display size in articles as well. The images above have the properties 640px × 477px (scaled to 617px × 460px), they are being scaled down by the BUG.