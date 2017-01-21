NBC Refugees | New Nation Discussion

Welcome to the NBC Refugee Nation discussion

First off - NBCers can find NBC articles ready for discussion as NewsVine Seeds here.

https://nbcnews-com.newsvine.com/

It maybe helpful to bookmark that page for easy reference.

So What the hell happened?

It seems that NBCNEWS.com has moved all of their article discussions to NewsVine where you have been a member all along. Yep that was a shock. So what do you do? Well there are lots of options and this Nation is one of them. My thinking was to set up a Turn Key nation, ready for use and to learn the ropes so to speak. A place for you to discuss the news or what ever (a lot more is possible here at NV) where by posting comments in a Nation enables the NV tracker as opposed to down in the General Discussion where there is no tracking and worse, no replies. NV did that on purpose back in 2013, still a sore spot.

This is an Open Nation and anyone can join immediately. The advantage to joining is the tracking and the ability to start discussions in this nation. At this time NV members are allowed to join up to 15 Nations. I roll generally with 7 or 8 and that is plenty for me but I can comment in any nation and thereby start tracking. This Nation could become the Catch All nation for those of you from the NBC side to regroup for the time being to follow friends or frenemies alike.

That's good for a start and More can be added up here down the road. Please feel free to ask questions or express opinions down in the discussion. The sooner you folks can get up to speed the sooner you can decide if this is still a place to be. Yes there are the basic COH rules that apply. You can find those here - Code of Honor

