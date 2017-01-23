Why is NBCNews seeding old articles to NewsVine?

With the closing of comments on NBCNews articles I found that the NBC articles were being seeded to NewsVine and I thought at the time to facilitate a discussion. All these articles can be found on the NV column - https://nbcnews-com.newsvine.com/

At first look days ago, the seeded articles appeared to be in chronological order recent to past published. Just now taking a closer look I see that NBC is now seeding articles that are 2 to 3 years old but at the top of list. Confusing to say the least. One cannot take for granted that the first article on the list is the most recent article published on NBCNEWS.com.

Here's an example from about 7:30 pm EST tonight using the first 2 seeds listed on https://nbcnews-com.newsvine.com/

Screen Shot from https://nbcnews-com.newsvine.com/ from about 7:30 pm EST. The page continues to be populated.

So What is up with that? Why start producing new seeds of old articles?

Perhaps it is easier to just seed an NBC article directly form the source as opposed to trying to find it on the list of already seeded articles here: https://nbcnews-com.newsvine.com/ At the same time add some quotes and commentary as one of the benefits.

Never try to explain NV, just make a note :o)