House science chairman: 'Get your news directly from the president' - CNNPolitics.com

House science chairman: 'Get your news directly from the president'

Wed Jan 25, 2017
Washington (CNN)The chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee is asking Americans to trust the information they get from the President over the news produced by the media. Republican Rep. Lamar Smith saluted President Donald Trump from the floor of the House on Tuesday evening, rattling off his first-week accomplishments but saying Trump is not getting the press coverage he deserves.

"The national liberal media won't print that, or air it or post it," Smith said. "Better to get your news directly from the President. In fact, it might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth."

Holy Crap

Why didn't I think of that :o)

