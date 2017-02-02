South Dakota GOP repeals voter-approved anti-corruption law

.
'South Dakota Republicans on Thursday repealed a historic anti-corruption law approved by voters in a statewide referendum on Election Day.
The measure, which passed with more than 51% backing in November, would have created an independent ethics commission, limited lobbyist gifts to lawmakers, banned officials from joining lobbying firms for two years after leaving office and created so-called "Democracy vouchers" for registered voters to steer toward their preferred candidates.
But state GOP lawmakers said they didn't think voters knew what they were doing.'
.
The voters didn't know what they were doing so says the state GOP
lawmakers lawbreakers.
Now you know what they think of you SD :o)