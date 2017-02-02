Newsvine

South Dakota GOP repeals voter-approved anti-corruption law

Seeded on Thu Feb 2, 2017 4:24 PM
'South Dakota Republicans on Thursday repealed a historic anti-corruption law approved by voters in a statewide referendum on Election Day.

The measure, which passed with more than 51% backing in November, would have created an independent ethics commission, limited lobbyist gifts to lawmakers, banned officials from joining lobbying firms for two years after leaving office and created so-called "Democracy vouchers" for registered voters to steer toward their preferred candidates.

But state GOP lawmakers said they didn't think voters knew what they were doing.'

The voters didn't know what they were doing so says the state GOP lawmakers lawbreakers.

Now you know what they think of you SD :o)

