Effie's April 2017 Hot Air Balloon Party

Effie and Hubby are fine. I am just helping out in my small way here by publishing the Balloon article for our Hostess with the Mostest :o)
Leb
First Off
Happy April Fools Day :o)
This Is The Place To Escape From All The Political BS
Chat, get to know each other and have fun!
Share your favorite music, travel videos and recipes
HRM Prince Samen's Golden Frog Grill, Bar & Comedy Club - open 24/7 free booze, beer, food and BS
Monday Mai Tai's
Tuesday Tacos and Tequila
Wacky Wednesday Humpday
Thursday Anything Goes Day
Friday Casual - Come As You Are Party - Minnie's Famous Margahritahs served all day and night with Mexican Food and Music
Saturday Sock Hop with music from the 50's, 60's and 70's
Sunday- Minnie's Morning Funnie's and Brunch with Beach Music all day
The Bijou Movie Theater
Leb and Effie's Ballroom
Lebowsky's Observatory - See what is happening in the sky
Virtual Transportation Provided By NOTSOJINGO 420 Airlines and World Services, Charter Jet, Helicopter, Yacht or TARDIS
Private Cabins with Spectacular 360 View and Terrace Garden Tub with free room service
Warm up in the Calypso Breeze Heated Pool and Tiki Bar where it is always 80 degrees F,,,,, (The Spockettes Still NEED Volunteer Pool Boys!!!)
Free Sunglasses, Balloon Logo Floppy Hat or Baseball Cap, Tee Shirts, Beach Bags and Sandals
Motorized reclining bar stools
Complete First Aid Station but you won't need it
What Happens on The Balloon Stays On The Balloon