Meet Roswell :o)

By Lebowsky
Sun Apr 16, 2017 7:11 AM
Born on March 29th, 2017 he is a joy to his proud parents. Roswell is a custom built desktop computer with a 7th generation Intel Unlocked i5-7600K processor. He is FAST as is but overclocking is possible. The GIGABYTE mother board, made with gaming in mind is perfect for that purpose. What that means for me, a non gamer, is that programs load/respond with lightning speed, streaming movies/videos play in HD seamlessly and even NV loads faster (snicker, sometimes).

Built for under $700 including Windows 10 and a 1yr subscription to Home Office 365, I couldn't be happier with the hardware. Also there are plenty of options open,,, 500gb Solid State Drive in the near future (more speed), another 8gb of memory? This was all assembled and ready for OS/software in a afternoon. Hope you enjoy the images :o)

Article Photo

Roswell all comfy at his computer desk with 5 fans running and as quiet as a mouse, surprisingly quiet. Many fans make light work I guess :o)

Article Photo

Roswell arrived via FedEx and not by the usual Stork. Above are the components that made Roswell what he is today. Starting in the back row (l to r): EVGA 600 B1, 80+ BRONZE 600W Power Supply, Cooler Master Hyper T4 CPU Cooler and Rosewill CHALLENGER - Black Gaming ATX Mid Tower Computer Case
Front row (l to r): GIGABYTE™ GA-H110M-A (rev. 1.0) Mother Board, Windows 10 Home - 64-bit,
Intel Core i5-7600K Kaby Lake Quad-Core 3.8 GHz Processor, HyperX FURY 8GB SDRAM DDR4 2133 Desktop Memory, WD Blue 1TB Desktop Hard Disk Drive and LG Internal 24x DVD/CD Optical Drive
Last component not pictured: KINGWIN FPX-005 Five Channel Multi Fan Controller
You can view the Full Size Image Here.

Article Photo

Roswell's backside and access to his insides. Removal of the 4 thumb screws and the 2 side panels of the case will slide back, then removed for full access.

Article Photo

Plenty of room inside, let's fill it up. The cables shown are from the Front Panel jacks,buttons/red led.

Article Photo

First component installed is the 600w power supply in the bottom left of the case with 4 screws. Fit like a glove :o)

Article Photo

The Mother Board (MB) with the protective cap still on the CPU socket. About to plug in the 8gb memory stick.

Article Photo

8GB DDR4 2133 memory stick installed. The back support (on the underside) with the stand-offs on the topside (visible) are installed for the Cooler Master CPU Fan. The LGA 1151 socket on the MB is ready for the CPU to be placed into the socket. The spring loaded pressure plate that holds the CPU in place is folded back.
Look at the CPU socket in the Full Size image, can you see what looks like little pins? The LGA 1151 has 1151 protruding pins to make contact with the pads on the processor. - Wiki Isn't that cool? The CPU is gently put into place and the pressure plate is closed :o)

Article Photo

The Pressure Plate is closed on the CPU and ready to install the CPU Fan. Here is the Full Size View.

Article Photo

The CPU Fan installed, it's HUGE, but in a KOOL way :o)
The Cooler Master T4 is held in place by another single spring latch not visible in the image but keeps things very accessable. The power supply connections are made and the little MB Speaker (bottom right corner) is installed. It's time for the first criticle POST test. Success!!! One small beep heard on power-up signals that all is good and it is now time to get this in the case :o)

Article Photo

With the MB installed in the case, next is installing the 1TB Hard Drive (HD) and the DVD/CD Optical Drive. The larger drive slides into the upper rack and is secured by quick release tabs (1 on each side of the rack) that look like the wings insignia a pilot might have pinned on his uniform. Rails, one on each side (4pr provided with the case), are attached to the sides of the smaller drive with screws so that the drive will slide into the lower rack and just snap into place. All very simple and convenient.

Article Photo

The final component to install is the Kingwin 5 Fan Speed Controller. Four screws hold this up in the top 5.25 rack. The Fan Controller will provide power to the 3 Case Fans, the #1 slider for the pretty blue led illuminated fan at the front of the case.
With all of the components installed now all of the connections can be terminated and the wiring bundled or tied down to make the installation neat and tidy. For final power up and system POST test, they say it is bad luck to put the side cover on first. Not wishing to involve Murphy in this endeavor, so be it. :o)

Article Photo

It's Alive!!!   Igor go and tell the villagers not to worry!
Success! All systems are GO and ready for the software installation of the Operating System Windows 10, other software and all of my other data. Oh My! This has been a sweet little project and so far I am extremely happy with the results. There is an alternative to buying something off the shelf loaded with crap you don't want.
Lean and clean.
No Lag Just Frag
This is Roswell :o)

