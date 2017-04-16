Meet Roswell :o)

Born on March 29th, 2017 he is a joy to his proud parents. Roswell is a custom built desktop computer with a 7th generation Intel Unlocked i5-7600K processor. He is FAST as is but overclocking is possible. The GIGABYTE mother board, made with gaming in mind is perfect for that purpose. What that means for me, a non gamer, is that programs load/respond with lightning speed, streaming movies/videos play in HD seamlessly and even NV loads faster (snicker, sometimes).

Built for under $700 including Windows 10 and a 1yr subscription to Home Office 365, I couldn't be happier with the hardware. Also there are plenty of options open,,, 500gb Solid State Drive in the near future (more speed), another 8gb of memory? This was all assembled and ready for OS/software in a afternoon. Hope you enjoy the images :o)