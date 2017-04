Of NBC Refugees?

I'm looking for 1 or 2 members who would be interested in becoming Administrators of NBC Refugees.

The nation would be yours to do as you wish, I will be removing myself as admin ASAP

Rename this nation to your liking

Choose your own Avatar

Manage all aspects

Quit when you want, no obligations

Feel free to bat this around in the discussion below and I will be happy to answer any questions.

Leb ( Email Leb )