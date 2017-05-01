Walk Like an Egyptian Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Lebowsky Mon May 1, 2017 6:39 AM not-newsalopochen-aegyptiacusegyptian-goosefriends-of-leblocal-birdss-fl Discuss: ! An Egyptian Goose that is. (Alopochen aegyptiacus) is a member of the duck, goose, and swan family Anatidae wiki.Just out Honkin for peanuts, enjoying the day here in sunny FLA.Looking for Blind Melon Tooter :o) 1920 x 1080Is that a peanut? 1920 x 1080