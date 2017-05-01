Newsvine

Walk Like an Egyptian

By Lebowsky
Mon May 1, 2017 6:39 AM
An Egyptian Goose that is. (Alopochen aegyptiacus) is a member of the duck, goose, and swan family Anatidae wiki.

Just out Honkin for peanuts, enjoying the day here in sunny FLA.

Article Photo

Looking for Blind Melon Tooter :o) 1920 x 1080

Article Photo

Is that a peanut? 1920 x 1080

