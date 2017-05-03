A Convo with Support - Outlook vs Outlook

I have always used Outlook (the email client) ever since there was the first Outlook, now I use Outlook 2016 as my email client... So when it had a problem with one of my accounts,,, I just had to ask :o)

This is the transcript of a discussion I had with an Outlook.com Specialist named Noah Body and of course the names were changed for privacy. Yep that's right, the problem was Outlook vs Outlook involving the delivery of Junk Mail. You can't make this stuff up! MS vs BS

Your choice to continue reading lol

Lebowsky April 17, 2017, 01:27 +0000 I just updated to office outlook 16 from an earlier version and I have my settings set to allow POP3. Why does outlook.com ignore the Display Name I set up in outlook (software) to send email like it used to? Why does outlook.com not pass through all junk mail via the POP3 and forces me to come back to outlook.com to review it here and delete? Help in correcting that would be appreciated, L

Outlook Support April 17, 2017, 01:47 +0000 Hello, Hope you're doing fine in spite of having some technical difficulties with outlook.com. This is to confirm that we've received your request for help and we are now looking at your issue. Once your reply has been thoroughly analyzed will get back to you as soon as possible for verification and or the best possible fix. Noah B. Outlook.com Support Team

Outlook Support April 17, 2017, 02:27 +0000 Good day, I hope you're doing well. You are now in contact with Noah an Outlook.com Specialist. Thanks for the email, I really appreciate that you took time to get in touch with us, don't worry since you have me here I'll do my best to help you out. Base on your initial email you are having issue with your account that you have associated with Outlook 2016 that you have setup as POP3 and it snot displaying the correct name so no worries let me try my best to help you out. We would like to know more about this issue if you can please provide us the following for us to isolate the root cause. What is the account in question? Is there any error message? also please see the link below for more information in setting up your account: Outlook email setup - Office Support Or if you want we have a specific department that handles Outlook Desktop application such as 2013 and 2016 for your convenience they can assist you real time and with the help of remote session here is their link if you want Office or Office 365 for Windows - Microsoft Support I hope this helps you with your concern. Please feel free to reply on this email. Outlook.com team appreciate you contacting us for support. And may we also remind you that 5 days of idle time without any response our automated system will close this case and be put to our Archive Have a great day ahead! Best regards Noah B. Outlook.com Specialist

Lebowsky April 17, 2017, 14:30 +0000 Good Morning Noah I just have to ask, are you a real human or a bot? Ok now I'll answer your questions:

"We would like to know more about this issue if you can please provide us the following for us to isolate the root cause. What is the account in question?"

The email account is the one you sent this message to xyz@msn.com

"Is there any error message?"

No Errors My Outlook 2016 was set up for this msn email account and others the same way as was described in the link you provided. The Test account feature was successful with send and receive. I have been sending and receiving messages using Outlook 2016 just fine. Now back to the problem… 1. At Outlook.com in the settings for this account I selected to use POP3 in my account settings (set up). In Outlook 2016 I have chosen a User Name in the email account settings but in the messages sent with Outlook 2016 the Name always defaults to the User Name set at Outlook.com. The server addresses I am using are : Incoming - pop3.live.com and Outgoing - smtp.live.com 2 . When I do a send/receive with Outlook 2016 on this account, Outlook.com has already filtered my junk mail and does not include that email in the mail delivered to me where It would be filtered as it arrived here in Outlook 2016. Instead that mail is left in my junk mail folder at Outlook.com where I have to go via a browser to review it as junk or not before deleting it. That should not be happening. I hope that explains the problems a bit better, L

Outlook Support April 18, 2017, 02:45 +0000 HI, Thank you for the response and for the more detailed explanation, and to answer your question yes I am a real human answering your questions. If your emails are already filtered by Outlook.com it should be on your Junk folder and it would stay there for at least 10 days before Outlook deleted them permanently. Regarding the user name it will be your user name or profile name in Outlook.com because it is your email provider and address while in Outlook 2016 is just a email client where you can associate your email as well as other email provider such as Yahoo, Gmail etc. I hope this helps you with your concern. Please feel free to reply on this email. Outlook.com team appreciate you contacting us for support Have a great day ahead! Best regards Noah B. Outlook.com Specialist

Lebowsky April 18, 2017, 13:52 +0000 Hi Thanks, it's good to know that I have been typing to an actual person, one never knows these days :o) Would it be possible to bump this discussion up to a supervisor for review? These 2 problems as I see it are basically 2 Microsoft products, both confusingly using the same name working against each other. Outlook.com is modifying my emails sent from Outlook 2016 and Outlook.com is not downloading all of my email to Outlook 2016 requiring me to constantly return to Outlook.com, contrary to the whole purpose of an email client. Outlook.com is the only email address (msn.com) where I encounter these problems and this is only a recent development. Just for jollies see if you can see how long I have had this email address. Thanks, L

Outlook Support April 19, 2017, 01:55 +0000 Hi, Thank you for the response and for the added information, going back to your concern we can actually raise this issue to I higher level of technician if the issue is within the Outlook.com but as you said the main concern is with your Outlook 2016 application that is why we are referring you to our Office Chat/Phone Support Team they are the one handling issue for Office application and they can even perform diagnostics using their tools real time with the help of remote access, and if that wouldn't work they are the one who will raise this to their higher level of technicians again here is their link if you want. Office or Office 365 for Windows - Microsoft Support Have a great day ahead! Best regards Noah B. Outlook.com Specialist Attachments:

Lebowsky April 19, 2017, 09:54 +0000 Hi

"…going back to your concern we can actually raise this issue to I higher level of technician if the issue is within the Outlook.com"

Please do as I have tried to explain that I do believe that the problem is with Outlook.com. Let's see if another set of eyes understands the problem any differently and in the meantime I will explore the other avenues. Thanks L

Outlook Support April 19, 2017, 10:00 +0000 Hi, Thank you for the response. Outlook 2016 is redirecting you to Outlook.com that is why I'm asking you to seek help from our Outlook Chat/Phone Support Team for them to perform diagnostic on your system if they cant fix the issue on their end they are the one who will raise this issue to their higher level of tech. I am sorry if I am not so much of a help right now. how ever rest assure that the Chat/Phone support team will surely help you out. Have a great day ahead! Best regards Noah B. Outlook.com Specialist

Lebowsky April 19, 2017, 11:40 +0000 Outlook 2016 is not redirecting me anywhere, it is unable to do it's job because Outlook.com is screwed up. This is something that I have failed to convey to you and why I ask that you bump this up to your supervisor. If you don't want to fine, but you might just learn something if you do :o) L

Outlook Support April 20, 2017, 01:34 +0000 As you said your Outlook.com is not syncing properly to your Outlook 2016 that is why we are redirecting you to our Office Support Team but if you want we can perform troubleshooting steps on your Outlook 2016. I suggest that you remove your account in Outlook 2016 then re-add the account to Outlook 2016. If your Outlook.com is filtering your emails to your Junk I suggest that you put those email addresses to your Safe Senders List and Set your account to exclusive please see the attach screenshot for your visual reference. Attachments:

Lebowsky April 20, 2017, 15:46 +0000 Hi Noah Thanks for taking the time to provide the screenshots of the Junk email filter options at Outlook webmail as this will be helpful in finding the answer to my original question; "Why does outlook.com not pass through all junk mail via the POP3 and force me to come back to outlook.com to review it here and delete?". My understanding is that these are the filter options for junk mail filtering on the webmail Outlook.com only otherwise there would be the option – Do Not Filter Junk mail. I have attached a screenshot from the same Options menu of the POP and IMAP settings > POP Options. Now this option is a curious one because of all of the email accounts that I have, Outlook webmail is the only one to do this. Now since Outlook webmail has this option one might assume that it has a special function like allowing for the delivery of all emails including the junk mail to my email client. Notice too that the server names are listed where my email client (Outlook 2016) goes to download and to send my @msn.com email, Sub domains of outlook.com. Now I have been through all of the options and settings on that page and have them set properly. My email client sends and downloads my @msn.com emails as it is supposed to with the exception of what Outlook.com has determined to be Junk mail. That forces me to come back to Outlook webmail to check on the Junk mail for items in there incorrectly, I shouldn't have to do that as it is counterproductive to using an email client. So this is why I asked that question why(?). The 2 possible answers I was expecting were 1) This is a Bug or oversight and we (at outlook.com) are working on it. or 2) This was done intentionally, we want you to keep coming back to our webmail. As the Outlook.com Specialist hopefully you can now provide an answer or was there a third possibility I missed? Next on the agenda was my original question; "Why does outlook.com ignore the Display name I set up in outlook (software) to send email like it used to?" Attached please find the screenshot Account Settings Outlook 2016. This is where I set my mail to send and retrieve my @msn.com email. Notice that the Name on the form is where I decide what Name is to be displayed on the email sent by me from my email client. Notice also on that form there is a button to Test Account Settings and that actually sends/receives a test message. One knows right away if it works or not. This is the way it has always been and POP3 mail predates webmail by years, I have lived it :o) So again, the expected answer to my question Why(?) was either 1) This is a Bug or oversight and we (at outlook.com) are working on it. or 2) This was done intentionally and this is how it is. This is also why I mentioned earlier that the webmail outlook.com and the email client Outlook 2016 might be working against each other, let alone confusing the issue with similar names and both created by Microsoft. Again this is why a supervisor's opinion might help in providing the answer to my questions. Hopefully we both have learned something from this discussion. So what say you, are these Bugs to report or not? Thanks, L Attachments:

Outlook Support April 23, 2017, 02:42 +0000 Hi, Thank you for the response and for the added information regarding your concern. If you want to associate your account in Outlook 2016 I suggest that you set it up as IMAP, IMAP allows you to access your email wherever you are, from any device. When you read an email message using IMAP, you aren't actually downloading or storing it on your computer; instead, you're reading it from the email service. As a result, you can check your email from different devices, anywhere in the world: your phone, a computer, a friend's computer. However POP works by contacting your email service and downloading all of your new messages from it. Once they are downloaded onto your PC or Mac, they are deleted from the email service. This means that after the email is downloaded, it can only be accessed using the same computer. If you try to access your email from a different device, the messages that have been previously downloaded won't be available to you. Sent mail is stored locally on your PC or Mac, not on the email server. And going back to your issue regarding the display name on your Outlook 2016 I suggest that you remove and re-add the account and set your account to IMAP setting.

Lebowsky April 24, 2017, 14:26 +0000 Hi Well you tried, I have to give you credit for that but I am disappointed that you were not able to answer my questions and went everywhere but to the meat of the problem. I think you have a lot to learn about POP3 email and the benefits. For your information it is not necessary that emails be deleted from the server immediately when they are retrieved. There are options that are set in the email client. Where else can you read and write emails when one is not online? Here is a short discussion relating to my queries which you may find interesting. Junk mail "No Automatic Filtering" option disappeared! A couple of quotes that should mean something from that discussion are:

"How do I completely disable junk mail filtering now within Outlook.com? Is this option no longer available? If so, is Microsoft just throwing POP3 users under the bus?"

"As a result of these troubles, I am using account from another provider now, where I can disable junk filter. And I am waiting if Microsoft returns to previous state."

My final thought/question on this whole thing for you to consider is this; Who wants a mailman that won't deliver the mail? L

Outlook Support April 25, 2017, 02:33 +0000 Outlook.com is running on an exchange server so when you associate your Outlook.com account to your Outlook 2016 the setup should be automatic that is why we are redirecting you to our Office Support team if you are having issue with Outlook 2016, however since you have mention about the Junk mail filtering process of Outlook.com as of now that option is not available of the moment what we have for now is Inbox Rules which you can setup and customize for your Junk filtering.

Outlook Support April 27, 2017, 13:08 +0000 Hello: We haven't heard back from you. If you still need assistance, please provide more details about the issue you're experiencing with Outlook.com. Thank you, The Outlook.com Support team

Conclusion: Exercise in futility. Mind numbing isn't it? :o)