Warning! This is NOT our John Galt - Do not reply to This NV contact Mail!

Warning!
If you receive an NV email from John Galt-1147, reply at your own risk. This is not our John Galt-1207820!
I was asked about the following Vine Email.
Buyer ALWAYS Beware :o)
If you receive an NV email from John Galt-1147, reply at your own risk. This is not our John Galt-1207820!
I was asked about the following Vine Email.
Buyer ALWAYS Beware :o)
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.