Effie's Final 2017 Hot Air Balloon Party Part III

Our Final Flight Part III

Join us one last time in ONV :o)

If the discussion reaches 800 comments, expect a Part II etc...

Leb

This Is The Place To Escape From All The Political BS

Chat, get to know each other and have fun!

Share your favorite music, travel videos and recipes

HRM Prince Samen's Golden Frog Grill, Bar & Comedy Club - open 24/7 free booze, beer, food and BS

Monday Mai Tai's

Tuesday Tacos and Tequila

Wacky Wednesday Humpday

Thursday Anything Goes Day

Friday Casual - Come As You Are Party - Minnie's Famous Margahritahs served all day and night with Mexican Food and Music

Saturday Sock Hop with music from the 50's, 60's and 70's

Sunday- Minnie's Morning Funnie's and Brunch with Beach Music all day

The Bijou Movie Theater

Leb and Effie's Ballroom

Lebowsky's Observatory - See what is happening in the sky

Leb and Effie's Big Screen

Virtual Transportation Provided By NOTSOJINGO 420 Airlines and World Services, Charter Jet, Helicopter, Yacht or TARDIS

Private Cabins with Spectacular 360 View and Terrace Garden Tub with free room service

Warm up in the Calypso Breeze Heated Pool and Tiki Bar where it is always 80 degrees F,,,,, (The Spockettes Still NEED Volunteer Pool Boys!!!)

Free Sunglasses, Balloon Logo Floppy Hat or Baseball Cap, Tee Shirts, Beach Bags and Sandals

Motorized reclining bar stools

Complete First Aid Station but you won't need it

What Happens on The Balloon Stays On The Balloon

New Places to Look At

plus.google.com

https://plus.google.com/communities/109083888396252985230 - dyingvine refugees - Nerm_L (Owner)

https://plus.google.com/communities/118420585632330136134 - The Old and Bold of Newsvine - the.laird.of.the.north (Owner)

https://plus.google.com/communities/111460709879366622980 - The Scorned - Nerm_L (Owner)

https://plus.google.com/communities/113054839399097679569 - Up for Discussion - DGardn100 (Owner)

Minds.com

Blogs (Articles)

Groups

PhotoVineCafe.com

Reddit.com

https://www.reddit.com/r/Newsvine - NewsVine SubReddit (Group)

https://www.reddit.com/r/Newsvine/comments/6r1hpq/tips_for_getting_the_most_out_of_reddit - Article by itshelterskelter

https://www.reddit.com/wiki/commenting - Common Formatting Help

https://reddit.zendesk.com/hc/en-us - Reddit Help

Misc

http://all-len-all.com/ - All-len-All - See Husaria for questions

https://www.commondreams.org/ - Common Dreams

https://thenewstalkers.com - The NewsTalkers

Under Construction

https://the-laird-of-the-north.newsvine.com/_news/2017/07/29/38077392-the-old-and-bold-of-newsvine-past-a-blog-site

Have a Place to look at? Put it in a comment and I will add it to the list :o)

