Don't know where you can go...
But you can't stay here!
Gawd!!! I always hated to hear that at the end of the evening but there it is. So this is when one would scramble around to get that last drink, make plans to meet at the Awful Waffle maybe for something to eat. Then there were all the good-byes.
Yes there was a Plan B for the avatars that were missed :o)
Invariably there was always one of these guys there too until they closed the doors.
A classic scene from Casablanca.
Don't know just yet if this is my last post but it sure is close. Now where did I put my keys? Want to add something here? Let me know :o)