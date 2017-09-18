Newsvine

Last Call

By Lebowsky
Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:12 AM
Don't know where you can go...

But you can't stay here!

Gawd!!! I always hated to hear that at the end of the evening but there it is. So this is when one would scramble around to get that last drink, make plans to meet at the Awful Waffle maybe for something to eat. Then there were all the good-byes.

Article Photo

Quite few folks over the years :o)
If one would like a copy of this, download the full size here.

Yes there was a Plan B for the avatars that were missed :o)

Article Photo

Plan B - No Worries, everybody goes away Happy :o)
Updated: 9-23-17 - Added HighValor R20 C20, there will be more...
Check out the work in progress here.

Invariably there was always one of these guys there too until they closed the doors.

A classic scene from Casablanca.

Don't know just yet if this is my last post but it sure is close. Now where did I put my keys? Want to add something here? Let me know :o)

Article Photo

